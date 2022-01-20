newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Department of Health has announced changes to the operating hours for the South Launceston COVID-19 testing clinic. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade The privately-run clinic operated by Launceston Pathology located at 246-248 Wellington Street will no longer operate on Wednesdays and Sundays. The department confirmed the new operating hours for the clinic were 8am to noon Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. READ MORE: Man fired for being 'too fat' for caravan park job Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the changes did not apply to any of the state-run clinics. "There has been no reduction in our state-run testing clinics, nor is there any current plans for a reduction," he said. "Our surge capacity of 4000-5000 tests a day remains should it be required, including both private testing sites and state-run clinics." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/40083082-78a3-41f9-b6f6-70e7c2e51a3a.jpg/r2_1_1102_623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg