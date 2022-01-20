news, local-news,

One of Tasmania's biggest summer festivals is here and has an incredibly jam-packed schedule for attendees. Mona Foma will hit Launceston on January 21 and stay in the city until Tuesday 25, when it will head down to Hobart. Both cities will get to experience Australian legends Midnight Oil, the talented voices of those at Mofo Sessions, Terrapin's Monster Trucks, Faux Mo, and Julie Gough's The Missing - which will span the Midland Highway. READ MORE: Athletics coach ran from police after victory celebration Launceston's specific highlights include Megan Cope's collection of sonic sculptures, titled Untitled (Death Song), that are made from discarded mining relics, geological samples, and piano strings played by Tasmanian musicians. Launceston's old National Theatre will host Pacific Sun, a video artwork by German artist Thomas Demand. The art recreates a YouTube clip of a cruise ship weathering a storm. Yuwaalaraay man Warren Mason will construct a version of his Tin Camp Studio - a pop-up space for performance, story-telling, and healing built from salvaged materials and modelled on Aboriginal tin camps. Contemporary harpist Emily Sanzaro will perform her debut solo album Awaken at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's planetarium. Meanwhile, cross-cultural avant-garde musicians, Zoj, will pop up in multiple locations around the city. However, one of the most anticipated works will be Legs On The Wall's THAW, which will entice audiences to watch an artist perform on top of a sculpted 2.4-tonne block of ice melting over Cataract Gorge. READ MORE: Why a helicopter is flying above Launceston all day Hobart highlights include Robin Fox's BEACON, Theresa Sainty and Sharnie Read's PANUPIRI, WITHI MAPALI, Terrapin and Dylan Sheridan's All Day Breakfast, Alicia Frankovich's AQI2020, Anri Sala's Time No Longer, DJ TR!P and Scot Cotterell's Organ Donor, and Quartet for the End of Time. However, there were always going to be some program casualties due to COVID-19 concerns. For the Launceston event, both pakana kanaplila and Tasdance's tuylupa and Wesley Miles' Dying Light were cancelled. Artistic director Brian Ritchie previously said the majority of works were still going ahead, despite a few cancellations. "There will be some acts replaced, or some stand-alone events cancelled. This is inevitable in the current environment," he said. In regards to COVID-19 safety measures, the festival has taken precautions such as check-in requirements, masks, sanitiser and social distancing. For tickets to the events, or for more information, visit mofo.net.au.

