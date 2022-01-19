newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A former Olympic bronze-medalist has joined the discussion around the future of a loved West Tamar community asset. The Riverside Swimming Centre has not undergone major infrastructure changes since 1985, however, in 2017 as part of the West Tamar Council's long-term financial plan, $6 million was earmarked for the renewal of the facility throughout 2022-24. READ MORE: Traumatic encounter with e-scooter knocks service dog unconscious This figure has since more than doubled to reach a total budget of $12.6 million, reportedly consisting mainly of council revenue, as well as government funding expected to be provided through grants. Since February last year, discussion regarding the pool's future upgrades has been open to the community. READ MORE: Two people in ICU as COVID-19 cases rise That conversation was reignited on Tuesday when Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association president Peter Tonkin spoke at a West Tamar Council workshop. Mr Tonkin, best known for his third-place finish at the 1964 Olympic games, urged the council to consider implementing a 25-metre indoor pool, rather than an outdoor one, which he said Swimming Tasmania and Rural Lifesaving Tasmania had already recommended. READ MORE: Gunman still at large as police search expands He said an indoor pool would be able to operate 12-months a year, compared to the five months an outdoor pool typically stays open. He believed the warmer temperature inside the facility would be alluring to the public and could facilitate a variety of year-round programs that aren't offered at the centre, including learn to swim classes. READ MORE: Testing requirement removed for vaccinated traveller "If Riverside Swimming Centre began to offer that particular service, it could significantly ease the backlog of parents trying to enrol their children into similar classes, a number which, from what I've been told, has reached over 800," he said. West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said the facility, built in 1967, served the community well, but revealed its maintenance costs were unsustainable. "The facility's future services that it will provide will be decided on by council after extensive community consultation," she said.

