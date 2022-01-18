news, local-news, vaccination, tasmania, borders, entry, tas e travel, testing, rat, pcr

Vaccinated travellers will no longer need to be tested for COVID-19 or register their travel prior to entering Tasmania as part of changes to the state's border entry requirements. Premier Peter Gutwein made the announcement on Tuesday morning to come into force from midnight, ending the requirement that has been in place since borders fully reopened on December 15. Border measures will remain in place for the unvaccinated however, who must register on Tas e-travel, provide a negative rapid antigen test 24 hours before travelling, or PCR test within 72 hours, and go through five days of quarantine with further testing. READ MORE: Two people in ICU as COVID-19 cases rise Mr Gutwein said the changes would be regularly reviewed. He said the measure was focused on preventing undue pressure on the state's health system, citing data from other states about the over-representation of unvaccinated people in hospitals, including that they were 24-times more likely to end up in intensive care. Tasmania reported 1310 new cases on Tuesday morning and 25 in hospital, of whom 12 are being treated specifically for COVID. Of those in hospital, four have received their three doses of the COVID vaccine. Two people are in intensive care, one of whom is on a ventilator. READ MORE: Traumatic encounter with e-scooter knocks service dog unconscious State health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said both are in their 70s. "I can say that one is stable, and one is not stable," she said. Twenty patients are in the South, three in the North and two in the North-West. Six are in their 80s, seven in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in their 50s, two in their 40s, four in their 30s, two in their 20s, none in the 10-19 age range, and one child aged under 10. Mr Gutwein said the state was not yet in the "living with COVID" phase, but was in a "transition". "We're moving through a transition phase to where we can live with COVID in the same way we can live with flu or other respiratory diseases," he said. "Where we are at the moment is transitioning to living with COVID." READ MORE: Manhunt underway after man shot dead in Tasmania This phase involved mask wearing, testing and other Public Health measures, but Mr Gutwein said the state would eventually reach the "living with COVID" stage when such measures would not be required. Tasmanians can now receive a free rapid antigen test in the mail if they are symptomatic or a close contact of a case, provided they live regional or rural, have little access to transport or a disability. Other people can access the RAT kits for free from distribution points.

