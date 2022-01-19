news, local-news,

COVID-19 cases at the Mersey Community Hospital rose overnight by six, prompting Premier Peter Gutwein to declare the cases in the North-West were being treated as a managed outbreak. Speaking on Wednesday morning Mr Gutwein confirmed eight patients and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. READ MORE: Testing requirement removed for vaccinated travellers Asked if the rise in cases at the hospital represented an outbreak the Premier said they did. "It's an outbreak, it's a managed outbreak," he said. "Our hospital staff, our public health official's are currently working through the testing, tracing, isolation and quarantining process in terms of this outbreak and are managing it." READ MORE: Olympic medalist makes plea for indoor community pool Mr Gutwein said the standard COVID-positive protocols had been introduced and said more details would be provided later today. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

