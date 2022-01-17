news, local-news, dpipwe, nre tasmania, natural resources, tasmania, department, environment, name, epa

The cost of changing the name of a Tasmanian Government mega-department was likely to have come with a five-figure price tag, but internal department documents believe the change was necessary and had the support of the workforce. The Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment had carried its lengthy name since 2014, and was officially renamed Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania on December 1. The change followed nine months of internal and external consultation as part of the department's broader strategic planning, and coincided with the Environment Protection Authority's removal from the department. Documents released under Right to Information showed the government spent $6490 on the department's website as a result, and $1900 on catering for its consultation sessions which largely focused on the name change. A further $10,000 was spent on branding and updating the department's style guide, and although the department argued this guide was over 10 years old and needed an update anyway, documents also showed its update was "to support the name change". Costs to replace signage and uniforms were not included, as these would be changed at their "end of life". A strategic plan "conversation starter" document from March outlined why the government was looking to change DPIPWE's name, including a need to reflect what the department actually does after numerous changes. A document from April then described how staff often avoid saying they work at "DPIPWE" as this confuses people. "Updating, or creating a new identity may result in a new name for the Department, one we can relate to and use as an answer to 'where do you work?'" the document reads. The consultation resulted in 76 written responses, including 46 in favour and 22 who did not believe a name change was required. Of the new names suggested, "Sustainability Tasmania" or "Department of Sustainability" was most commonly mentioned, but ultimately rejected as being too close to Sustainable Timber Tasmania. The Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture suggested avoiding the use of the term "resource" as it did not "sit easily" with protecting environments, while the National Parks and Wildlife Advisory Council suggested the department should wait before changing its name. Natural Resources Tasmania was picked, before the word "environment" was added, resulting in "Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania". Premier Peter Gutwein ultimately approved the name in October, before it was announced in Parliament. "This will better reflect the work of the department in developing a sustainable Tasmania that protects our state's natural and cultural values, complementing the EPA's transition to an independent State Authority from 1 December," he said. "As part of the organisational restructure, the forestry policy, planning and regulatory functions that currently sit within the Department of State Growth will move into the new department, including the administration of the Forest Practices Authority and Private Forests Tasmania."

