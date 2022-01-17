community,

Meander Valley Council's monthly meeting will see discussion on the municipality's financial performance and annual plan. Tuesday's 3pm meeting is set to encompass a range of topics, including information collated in the council's financial report. This report, which is also accessible online, essentially details the financial performance of the municipality from July 1 to December 31. Council general manager John Jordan said revenue and expenditure were in line with management expectations, despite revenue being lower than budget. READ MORE: A breakdown of events cancelled and those still going ahead Mr Jordan said two separate issues had contributed to the latter. "We anticipated that we'd have more money coming in through the accounts, but because of COVID and general downturns in things, that meant the progression was slower than we had initially anticipated," he said. "Some of the grants that we expected to be paid by now still haven't come, but it's just a matter of timing, as their on the way from either the state or federal government, and whilst we may have anticipated at the start of the year when we set the plan, that they'd be paid in quarter three, they'll most likely be paid in quarter four." He said, when received, those grants were expected to be used for roads, bridges and recreation areas. Additionally, the council's expenditure was expected to be closer to budget at the end of the financial year, as multiple 'one off' expenditure items were due to be incurred in the second half of the year. READ MORE: Aged care lockdowns start to wind down as RAT kits arriveThese included $180,000 in road safety improvements, as well as $343,500 on road intersection planning and design at Meander Valley Road, Hadspen. The council's Annual Plan for the 2021-22 December Quarter, is also set to be discussed at the meeting. An annual plan usually includes priority projects, capital works projects, actions in response to initiatives in the council plan, and other strategies and plans. Progress of the annual plan is monitored and reported quarterly to the council and community. This quarter's plan was split into six sections; a sustainable natural and built environment, a thriving local economy, vibrant and engaged communities, a healthy and safe community, innovative leadership and community governance, and planned infrastructure services. READ MORE: George Town man freed from Risdon Prison Across each of the six sections, 22 of the 63 objectives had been achieved, 27 were progressing, and 14 were pending. One of the most notable successes among those objectives achieved was the implementation of measures to acknowledge Indigenous Australians, which saw the council's first Indigenous Recognition policy adopted at the December 2021 meeting. Regarding the lack of achievement in planned infrastructure services, mayor Wayne Johnston said the cost and delivery timeframe of projects had both increased amid supply, material and labor shortages, stemming from a global increase in demand, caused by COVID-19-related delays.

