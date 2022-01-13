Police and emergency services attend serious crash at Wellington Street, Longford
Local News
Police and emergency services are attending a serious crash at Wellington Street, Longford.
Reports are that a motorcyclist was hit by a truck.
The road is closed and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
More to come.
