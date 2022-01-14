news, local-news,

Arguably the biggest event in Tasmanian sporting history will be held in Hobart this week, as England comes to town for the Ashes. For the first time ever, an Ashes Test match will be held in Tasmania as the Australians aim for a 4-0 series win. Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support. A women's only drive event will be held at Symmons Plains. The day will be split into driver awareness and defensive driving techniques, with some fun exercises and mini competitions to test the newly developed skills. Drivers will be grouped based on track experience. A temporary CAMS licence and track fee are included and helmet hire is available. The event is fully catered. For more visit the Facebook page. Music in the Park is back at the City Park. On January 16 the West Tamar Municipal Band and St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band will perform, followed by The Tassie Tenor on January 23. January 30 will feature the talents of the Tasmania Police Pipe Band, Australian Army Band and Highland Dancers. BeatStreet will take the helm on February 13, and the concerts will finish with a bang from the Launceston City Band on February 20. To stay up-to-date on any cancellations due to weather, visit the City of Launceston Facebook page. LPCYC is holding a market and car boot sale at Launceston PCYC to raise money for a youth pride ball in March. Adventurous Women has teamed up with On Track Expeditions to provide the opportunity to hike The Overland Track. For more visit adventurouswomen.com.au/tour/australian-adventures/overland_track_expedition_2022. Mona Foma is back in 2022. The festival, spread between two cities, celebrates Tasmania's homegrown talent alongside acclaimed acts from further afield. The 14th festival includes more than 300 artists across 40 venues in Launceston, Hobart, and the Midland Highway. Launceston highlights include Legs on the Wall's THAW, Megan Cope's Untitled (Death Song), Thomas Demand's Pacific Sun, Warren Mason's Tin Camp Studio, and Emily Sanzaro's Awaken. For more information visit mofo.net.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/02fa5b8b-2d28-49b9-bf90-89a772bd7016.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg