As Ashes cricket makes its debut in Hobart on Friday, Nathan Bester will also be making his maiden Test appearance in the scorers' box. Becoming the 116th Australian Test match scorer, the 36-year-old put his opportunity down to "a lot of hard work" and "a bit of good fortune". Having scored for Clarence, Westbury, South Hobart Sandy Bay and Lindisfarne over the past 24 years, Bester fittingly received the call-up after a day at the cricket with the latter. READ MORE: Nathaniel Atkinson signs long term deal with Heart of Midlothian "I actually found out on the Sunday after Lindisfarne lost the T20 semi to Greater Northern and I got the message to say 'would you be available for the Test?'" he said. "It was too good of an opportunity to pass up, so I said why not go for it. "I've been lucky enough to be a part of first-grade premierships in red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket as a scorer, I've also been a state-level scorer, done international scoring at World Cup level but to be making your Test debut, there's only very few people that have had the opportunity to do that." Scoring alongside fellow Tasmanian Graeme Hamley, who will be sitting his eighth Test match, Bester believes the enormity of the occasion won't sink in until he arrives at Bellerive Oval on Friday. Having progressed through the ranks over the years, the man affectionately known as "Ducky" is grateful for those around him. "I'm obviously thankful for everyone that I've learned from over the years, trained and been able to get scoring. "For anyone that wants to take up scoring, there's always opportunities for people but most of all, I'm thankful for Westbury, South Hobart South Bay and Lindisfarne for giving me the opportunities over the years and anyone that's given me the opportunity to further myself through state scoring. "It's been a long journey but it's certainly one that I'm thankful for and looking forward to when the match starts Friday."

