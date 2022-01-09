news, local-news,

It may have been a drizzly day in Launceston, but people still gathered to hear the musical melodies of the first Music in the Park event for 2022. Apache, a Launceston-based band, were first up for this year's concert series. Most of the band have been playing together for about 21 years, so it is no surprise how in tune they were. READ MORE: COVID vaccinations for children to start The band's vocalist and rhythm guitarist Margaret Bryan said the band had played at last year's Music in the Park for the first time, following the cancellation of another band. "However, going way back to the '90s I had a different band ... and also played at Music in the Park when the Musician Union used to run it," she said. Music in the Park is in its 15th year under the City of Launceston's guidance, and it is held at City Park. "We had a huge crowd last year, but this year was a smaller crowd. It was drizzling this morning ... and of course COVID [affected the event too]," Bryan said. "I think outdoor events are well supported because people don't want to be indoors too much. It also gives a bigger audience a chance to see what we do." The bland played a mix of country, '60s rock and roll, as well as '70s and '80s hits for their audience. READ MORE: Reduction burns identified as key to controlling Sisters Beach blaze Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten previously said the event's longevity was down to its location. "City Park is one of the city's greatest assets and people really enjoy being able to come here and experience live music in this fantastic public park," he said. "Music in the Park is a free event and it's a brilliant way to while away a summer's day with family and friends." All sessions are held from 12.30pm-2.30pm at the park, with attendees reminded that COVID-safe rules and distancing apply. On January 16 the West Tamar Municipal Band and St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band will perform, followed by The Tassie Tenor on January 23. January 30 will feature the talents of the Tasmania Police Pipe Band, Australian Army Band and Highland Dancers. BeatStreet will take the helm on February 13, and the concerts will finish with a bang from the Launceston City Band on February 20. To stay up-to-date on any cancellations due to weather, visit launceston.tas.gov.au or the City of Launceston Facebook page.

