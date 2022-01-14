news, local-news,

I AM tired of all the changes that the government are making to the COVID-19 situation. The health departments do not know what is happening. I have been in contact with them and spent a day getting different advice from different people, including a text that was partially incorrect as the person had not been updated. As the governments, state and federal, are making changes they appear not to be putting any procedures into place before they open their mouths. RELATED: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? It is no wonder we are in this mess, where one hand does not know what the other is doing. Please stop making decisions on the run and decisions that appear to be for the next election and put in place a policy that is practicable, workable and that people can understand and adhere to. You have already had two years to put a procedure in place but still appear to be running by the seat of your pants. I have made the decision that any party who makes COVID an election issue has already lost my interest and vote. DEAR Mr Gutwein, what a mess you have made of this from being the safest place in Australia. We were going along fine with locals servicing the tourist industry to a point, now we are seeing businesses shutting their doors because they cannot safely care for their staff and are too afraid to open their doors. RELATED: Families battle to visit loved ones in aged care homes I once had some respect for you, but you have pandered to the big end of town for political expediency, much to the detriment of our beautiful state. THE fallacy of preparedness for COVID in Tasmania has been well and truly exposed for what it is. Try to get through on any of the hotlines, try to get a booking for a test, it is bad luck. All the best efforts of health workers cannot stem a system and government failure of some magnitude. COVID has left us housebound for almost two years with a few local escapes, but now flights have returned. We can head to the airport and arrive at least four hours before our flight time and then find out the flight has been cancelled because there are not enough crew to fly the plane. READ MORE: Passenger killed, one hospitalised after crash What's next? I'm not willing to fly yet and it's not because most of the world seems worse than Australia, but mainly because I might not be able to get back in because there may be no flights. I want to spend my tourist dollars, but the world is providing few opportunities. Please wear a mask and get vaccinated so I can visit and pay too much for accommodation, food, and plastic souvenirs. Thank you. DEAR Premier, Your decision to reopen Tassie borders with the knowledge that Omicron would be rife will be a fatal error for your government's stewardship over the past couple of years, not to mention fatalities, illnesses and business catastrophes for hapless and vulnerable Tasmanians. To say your plan was based on the Delta variant simply is not acceptable. The tourism and hotel lobby will share the blame, but it will be Tasmanians who will be hit with the cost. Shame, Premier. DEAR Peter, it's totally OK to admit your big mistake. The borders were to open on very different terms then we are facing now. Show some guts and respect to the people of Tasmania and close those borders again. We are now facing exponential challenges in our own community and shutting down businesses. Be smart and get a grip, don't let it rip. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel sold to long-running Launceston business Yes the lockdown fatigued are a strong voice, but the stronger voice should come from our elected leaders who were entrusted to keep our island safe. Thousands of cases within weeks is not a great track record Peter. From doing such a great job, to a total lack of responsibility, what happened to the regard of our people in Tasmania? The country is struggling to get test results right, constant bungles in quarantine. I like my borders closed until they can be appropriately monitored and safe.

