Susan Medcraft and her family have been doing all they can to see their relative, 97-year-old Cyril Jago, in his aged care facility. Calvary Sandhill at South Launceston, the facility Mr Jago is in, is in the throngs of a potentially lethal COVID outbreak having recorded 14 cases among individuals relative to the facility at last count. READ MORE: Elderly woman dragged from burning care facility For the family members on the outside, it has been a torrid period not knowing whether their loved one is okay. Ms Medcraft said despite the fear some held over the aged care outbreak outbreaks creeping into Tasmanian facilities, she could sympathise with centres who were taking precautionary measures and locking the whole centre down. "I feel okay about it. I understand why they need to [lock down]," she said. Ms Medcraft and their family are some of the lucky ones. Mr Jago's living facility is on the ground floor of Japara and they can "visit" him through his bedroom window. "His world lights up when [his great-great-grandsons] visit," she said. But Ms Medcraft's situation was an outlier. Hundreds of residents across Launceston were in lockdown as of Thursday afternoon with at least 75 residents or aged care workers having tested positive to COVID across the state. READ MORE: The global fitness craze setting up shop in Launceston's CBD For Tania McKay, whose 74-year-old mother had been in lockdown at her Aldersgate Newnham facility since January 4, the situation was not so rosy. A spokeswoman for Uniting AgeWell, the company that runs the Newnham facility and the Kings Meadows, Aldersgate facility, said no residents had tested positive at the Newnham centre, and the lockdown was in place as a precaution. She said 100 per cent of staff at the facility were double vaccinated, and the company had mandated booster shots for workers. She said four residents had tested positive at the Kings Meadows facility, but it was released from lockdown late on Thursday. For Ms McKay the absence of cases at Newnham was little consolation, particularly having not physically seen her mother, who was afflicted by Parkinsons, for nine days and counting. "[I'm] worried about her. Mum is getting depressed," she said. A Residential Aged Care Visitor Access Code designed to balance infection control with the risk of isolation on resident's physical, social and emotional wellbeing, was developed late last year, but Ms McKay said nobody had been allowed in to see her mother. The Uniting AgeWell spokeswoman said the state's Public Health Aged Care Emergency Operations Centre were "very happy" with the centre's response. Across the state at least 39 aged care facilities were impacted by COVID, with lockdowns becoming a regular part of the homes' response to brushes with rising cases. Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch said 26 of those facilities had residents who were infected, while the remaining 13 had staff members, but not residents infected. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/bf285ce0-2a78-4473-98e9-adcaa19cbc2c.jpg/r0_215_4200_2588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg