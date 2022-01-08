news, local-news,

In the early hours of this morning Tasmania Police attended the scene of a firearm discharge in Launceston. At about 2:13am, police arrived at the Birchall's carpark on Patterson Street, where initial investigations suggest an offender had discharged a shot-gun into the air before leaving the carpark in a blue 1995 model Honda Accord. Police said a 2002 yellow Mitsubishi Lancer may also be involved. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident and investigations are continuing. Police wish to speak to any witnesses or any person who may have CCTV footage.

