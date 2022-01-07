Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy

newsletters, editors-pick-list, watson, raymond, neil, watchmaker, launceston, jeweller, jewellery

Watchmaker and family man Raymond Edward Watson died this week aged 87 after dedicating more than half a century of his life to Launceston's Watsons Jewellers on Brisbane Street. The watch repair and jewellery store has been a mainstay on Launceston's streets since 1925 and was first started by Raymond's father, Robert Henry Edward Watson. READ MORE: Midland Highway pedestrian fatality identified as Launceston woman According to Raymond son and the shop's current proprietor Neil Watson, the family's first shop was born from humble beginnings. "Back then it was a really tiny watchmaker on St John Street. Our office and store are probably ten-times that size now," he said. Despite its size, the shop quickly became a valued part of the community. Don Pitt, who runs another Launceston mainstay Neil Pitts - which is now just down the street from Watsons Jewellers' current location - said by the 1940s the Watson's store was already a well-loved part of the city. READ MORE: Tasmanian testing requirements change again, but will it ease demand? "I bought my first watch from Raymond's father in 1946 - right before starting high school - that watch lasted me 40 years," Mr Pitt said. A few years later, Raymond - aged just 15 - began working with his father in the shop and took quickly to the art of watchmaking and repair, as well as the role of shopkeeper. "He loved the craft of watchmaking and he enjoyed the thrill of seeing the store succeed," his son Neil said. Neil was able to experience that passion first hand, when he too joined his father in the store about forty years ago. As a mentor, Raymond was described by his son as firm but fair. As Raymond's family continued to expand and more of his children began working with him, the scope and ambition of the store grew. "He [Raymond] gave the children free reign to a certain extent to try new things and experiment, which really led us to where we are today," Neil said. READ MORE: Disability workers COVID-positive, 'grave concerns' for Tasmanian clients With his children by his side, Raymond saw the store further expand into jewellery as well as grow its footprint in the city. By the early 2000s, when Raymond first began to step back from the store's day-to-day operations, Watsons occupied four stores across Launceston. In the years since, Watsons has coalesced that footprint into its single office and store on the corner of Brisbane and St John Street, a move of special importance to the Watsons. "It was always my grandfather's dream to have a store on the corner of Brisbane and St John Street. It's funny how dreams like that can come to fruition," Neil said. Despite stepping back from the business, Raymond remained active in the community in recent years, particularly focussing on his family and his work with the city's charities. READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary student released from hospital after recovering from tragedy A valued member of the public, Raymond continued to be remembered by those who recall his time with the store fondly. Watsons floor manager Kdeisha Rundle said she often heard stories from returning patrons asking after Raymond. "He was a really well-known gentleman. We've had ladies come in telling stories that he sold them their engagement rings or pierced their ears. He always cracked a joke and thought of the customer first," she said. Raymond is survived by his wife Lorraine, his children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

