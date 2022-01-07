news, local-news,

Radiation treatment services have been rescheduled following a fire at the Launceston General Hospital overnight. About 2am, Tasmania Fire Service crews arrived to find smoke coming from a switchboard at the Holman Clinic plant room. Dry chemical extinguishers were used due to the sensitive equipment located below the plant room. READ MORE: Tasmanian testing requirements change again, but will it ease demand? LGH electricians and a crew from TasNetworks isolated power to the switchboard and the uninterruptable power supply. Fire crews utilised breathing apparatus and undertook a number of atmospheric monitoring tasks due to the gases from the fire. Investigations concluded the cause of the fire was due to an electrical component failure and caused damage of $350,00. READ MORE: Midland Highway pedestrian fatality identified as Launceston woman However, there will be disruptions to Holman Clinic radiation treatment services today, with the equipment affected. All other Holman Clinic services are unaffected, and patients should attend as normal. Patients who have appointments for radiation treatment today will be contacted and rescheduled. If patients need information they can call the clinic on 6777 6140 from 8am.

