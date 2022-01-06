news, local-news,

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson and City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten yesterday launched a community-based road safety education program. The Full Gear motorcycle safety program will begin in Northern Tasmania after the success of the same program run by Glenorchy City Council, which 60 young riders took part in. The six-month trial program will run in partnership with the City of Launceston council, Starting Point Neighbourhood House and the Northern Suburbs Community Centre. READ MORE: Purple perfumes draws visitors to iconic Tassie lavender farm Strength 4 Life trainer and facilitator Jon Evans will be in charge of running the program. The Full Gear program program covers the cost of the pre-learner training and assessment and will contribute $400 towards safety gear. The program looks to provide motorcycle safety training to give young people aged 18-25 a better understanding of the dangers and responsibilities as bike users on the road. Mr Ferguson said until the road toll reached zero in Tasmania, there was work to be done. "We are continuing to make it our priority to work with local communities so that we can deal with those areas where we know where the risk can be dealt with," Mr Ferguson said. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Midland Highway Mr Ferguson announced $200,000 was being spent on road safety programs. The Full Gear program has been allocated $35,000 of that money so that 14 young people can enter the program and learn to be better road users. "We will be targeting people who have a real interest in motorbikes and would benefit from getting a legal licence. "Jon will be training these people in getting their licence and they'll be provided with the cost of the test and the $400. "It's a local solution to a local problem. We're really pleased that the mayor and the council staff have been able to devise this program. We hope that this problem and the other eight around the state will really help us work with more people to prioritise road safety." Cr van Zetten said it was an exciting day for the northern suburbs. "As you know in the northern suburbs there are disadvantaged people and people who haven't got the ability to get the funding they need or training they need," Cr van Zetten said.

