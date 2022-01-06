newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A sea of purple is in full bloom, drawing 1000 visitors a day as they come to experience all things lavender at Bridestowe Lavender Estate. Robert Ravens has been the owner and managing director of the estate for the past 15 years and said this is already the best season he has witnessed. "The estate looks remarkable, the flower density is phenomenal and we've got wonderful numbers of people coming through the gate," he said. "We had appalling numbers up until the borders opened up on the 15th of December and since then we have been back to pre-COVID levels and it's been amazing. READ MORE: One-in-50 Tasmanians could get COVID within a week "40% of the visitors we are seeing are Tasmanian, so it's great to see the local support." Along with the high visitor numbers, the estate is also celebrating a milestone. "The farm is in the midst of celebrating 100 years of continuous operation," he said. "We've had some exciting VIP's visit the farm and we had a cake in the field and celebrations on Tuesday, so it's wonderful time here at the farm." Mr Ravens said that what makes the lavender farm unique is the full sensory experience. READ MORE: Medicare rebate changes labelled drastic by coastal health advocate "It's the scale and the ability of the visitor in the sense of a full sensory indulgence," he said. "Lavender is everything here, the colour, the flavour, the scent, being able to get immersed in the flowers make it such a unique experience. "People love to come and take pictures, this time of year Instagram and Facebook are full of people in between the rows of lavender with family and friends, so it's an iconic time of year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/ede2abe9-3c03-47ee-b119-40a9e1d8b7ea.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg