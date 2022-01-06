news, local-news,

A 37-year-old female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling in the northbound lane of the Midland Highway, Brighton, overnight. About 10pm, Bridgewater Police responded to the incident and Crime Scene Examiners and Crash Investigators attended. The 19-year-old driver, and the other two occupants of the vehicle, were not injured and remained at the scene. READ MORE: Nowhere to go: homeless shelter shuts for days over COVID case An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death has commenced and a report is being prepared for the coroner. Police are asking people to come forward with information about the fatality, particularly if anyone witnessed a woman walking along the Brooker Highway between Claremont and the Midland Highway from 8pm-10pm. The woman was wearing a black top, blue jeans, black sneakers and had a black suitcase with her. "Police would also like to talk to anyone who may have given the woman a lift in their vehicle during this time," Senior Sergeant Jason Klug said. Anyone with information can contact Bridgewater Police or Crash Investigation Services on 131444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/c5656aae-067f-43f1-a5ea-c916b550f154.jpg/r9_218_4190_2580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg