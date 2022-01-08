news, local-news,

New bands can spend years building up their reputation and music, hoping for coveted spots on line-ups for festivals. However, one Hobart-based band was lucky enough to win a spot on the Party In The Apocalypse stage. Five-piece indie/alt-rock band bocce were created when a few friends started to jam in a shed belonging to one of their families. They joined PITA after winning a triple j Unearthed competition, and were "stoked" to be chosen. The band's vocalist and rhythm guitarist Liam Meagher said when the group saw the competition they initially forgot about it, but managed to upload a track for it a couple of days before the closing date. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Midland Highway All was quiet for a few days and then the band received some positive reviews, which was followed by the phone call about a week later saying they had won the competition. "We just didn't believe it. When it sunk in we thought 'jeez, we should get a set together'," Meagher said. "We were just so taken aback by it to be honest. It felt so surreal." The band joined Pnau, Dune Rats, Luca Brasi, Sneaky Sound System, Sumner, Jaguar Jonze, Lennon Wells, Medhanit, and Tom Fowkes as part of the first day of the festival's line-up. "All the other artists we met there were super nice and stoked about our story. I think we were a little star-struck," Meagher said. "It was super humbling to be even playing a spot ... and see the great following that came out. "Without [Vibestown and triple j Unearthed] doing the things they do for local music and underground acts we honestly would not have had the pleasure of being able to play." READ MORE: TasCOSS makes family violence budget pitch PITA was the biggest gig the band has played so far, with the group working on releasing their first EP this year. The style of music bocce play is influenced by many different bands and musicians including Arctic Monkeys, Holy Holy, Chase City and Lennon Wells. "I feel everything we have written for this EP at the moment is starting to evolve," Meagher said. "We all get in a room together and let our creative juices flow." The band's second single, featherhead, is out now and came about quite quickly for the team after already going through the producing and recording process for their first single saltpissed. "There are plenty of things we still listen back on that we would like to change, but that's the whole process of music," Meagher said. The EP, currently untitled, is scheduled for a release about mid-year after a summer full of gigs pushed back the date. "There's also a couple more things in the pipeline for the next few months, but I can't say much else yet," Meagher said. To listen to bocce visit their Spotify, or keep up with them on social media. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/50ba8e49-e412-4893-a275-454d17586e30.jpg/r1052_1327_4684_3379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg