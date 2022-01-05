news, local-news, swimrun wild, swim, run, wild, cataract gorge, launceston, whats on

This weekend Launceston's swimmers and runners alike will be putting their mettle to the test down at Cataract Gorge by competing in the latest leg of Swimrun Wild. Swimrun Wild is relatively new sport in which teams of two complete a course consisting of multiple swim and run legs. What makes Swimrun Wild unique compared to similar multi-leg races is that both members of the team must stay within 10 metres of each other at all times during the event on land and water. This is the third Swimrun Wild race to be held at the gorge. This time around, competitors will complete five laps, each consisting of a 150-metre swim across First Basin, followed by a 400-metre dash around the gorge to the start. Registration for the event opens at 12:30pm on Saturday, January 8, and the race is set to begin at 2pm.

