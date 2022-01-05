newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Swan Bay woman who has two suspended jail sentences hanging over her head for driving offences will spend at least another month in jail. Elizabeth Anne Quill, 37, has a three-month suspended sentence hanging over her head for causing the death of 18-year-old Jayden John Pearce by negligent driving in a crash on Christmas Day 2018. Quill also had a 10-week suspended jail sentence handed down in May 2021 for drug driving in the aftermath of the fatal crash. She has been in custody since September 17 2021. She appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court via video from the women's prison for a formal remand ahead of sentencing on February 2 2022. Magistrate Sharon Cure heard that Quill is being assessed for a home detention order after pleading guilty to further driving charges in August and September last year. Charges included disqualified driving and driving with an illicit drug in her blood at the Woolworths car park in Invermay Road. In November, Quill pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in William Street and two counts of possessing a thing for smoking drugs. Late last year Magistrate Simon Brown ordered that Quill be assessed for a home detention order. During a plea in mitigation defence counsel Alan Hensley said that Quill's home had been completely ransacked after she was remanded in custody in September "Within hours her house was completely ransacked with chattels stolen or destroyed," he said. "The general community enmity caused her to be the target of the attack. "She lost everything of value to her in regard to chattels." "She has not seen the house yet but is expecting that the house is probably not habitable as a result." In the sentencing hearing last year police prosecutor Matt Hills told Mr Brown that the Department of Community Corrections opposed Quill being sentenced to a home detention order. After being sentenced to the suspended sentence in June last year Quill was confronted outside the Launceston Magistrates Court. Mr Hensley told the court that he would seek to cross examine officials if the home detention assessment went against his client.

