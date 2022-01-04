news, local-news,

After a warm start to the year for Tasmania, there is rain on the way - and plenty of it. Wet weather is set to hit the state for the rest of the week, with in excess of 50 millimetres of rain expected for Thursday and 70 millimetres on Friday. READ MORE: Launceston resident, long-time disability advocate voicing concerns The North of the state is expected to receive the brunt of the wet conditions. Bureau of Meteorology's Deb Tabor said very high rain levels were expected. "On Thursday morning a deep trough over the mainland will push to the west of Tasmania and then cross the state on Friday," she said. Ms Tabor advised that thunderstorms and windy conditions will also hit the state on both Thursday and Friday. READ MORE: LGH staff member tests positive for COVID-19 "There will be strong winds, so for those camping or boating during the summer holidays, be cautious of the weather and stay up to date with the forecast and warnings for floods,severe weather and marine conditions on the BOM website." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

