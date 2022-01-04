newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Launceston resident and long-time disability advocate is voicing his concerns in regards to e-scooters, following an incident he experienced. James Newton is blind and suffered a fall on Monday, as the result of e-scooters being placed incorrectly on a footpath. "I am a white cane user due to blindness and have had a significant fall on Elphin Road due to two e-scooters being left carelessly across the footpath outside of a residential address," he said. "The fall resulted in lacerations on my fingers and abrasions up my arm and leg, my cane breaking, sneakers and jeans torn and an expensive assistive device being smashed. "On my effort to return home after the fall, I encountered further electric scooters also placed unsafely on footpaths on my journey, along with a person riding one toward me, taking up both sides of the footpath and unable to adequately manoeuvre themselves safely, verbally abusing me to get out of her way." Mr Newton said that more needs to be done by local council, government and the e-scooter companies. "Unanimously legislating this further highlights the capacity of all elected members of the Legislative Council to be inclusive of vulnerable Tasmanians in their decisions, he said. This follows similar concerns raised in Launceston, after a man in a wheelchair struggled to navigate a narrow footpath lined with e-scooters. Similarly, Guide Dogs Tasmania posted on their Facebook in regards to an e-scooter parked directly outside their Hobart office, causing access issues. City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten has previously said education was a matter for the operators, but said the council would address issues of poor parking with the business. "Where instances of poor parking are identified, the Council will take it up with e-scooter providers, and we also encourage members of the public to raise any such instances with the businesses," he said.

