The Launceston General Hospital has confirmed a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to enter the state. It was understood an LGH worker on Ward 6D was identified as the positive case this week before other staff in the hospital were alerted and told the person may have been working while asymptomatic. READ MORE: 466 new COVID cases recorded bringing state's total to 1691 The Department of Health confirmed yesterday afternoon the staff member had returned a positive test, but had not been at work while symptomatic. According to the department, the adherence to hospital guidelines ensured any potential spread of the virus was mitigated, with the positive case working in full personal protective equipment. The Department of Health further advised contact tracing had been undertaken and confirmed the case only presented a "minimal risk" to staff and patients at the hospital. READ MORE: COVID case management questioned as cases rise past 1000 A spokesperson from the LGH said staff had been advised of the positive case through hospital-wide briefings - sent by the Tasmanian Health Service. They said briefings were being sent to hospital staff every second day to provide the latest public health advice, including new protocols concerning changes to close and casual contact definitions. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

