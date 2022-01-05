newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The worldwide phenomenon that is Bluey is almost ready to take to the stage in Launceston, with shows being held on January 6 at the Princess Theatre, much to the delight of young fans. Bluey's Big Play - The Stage Show! is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy-award-winning children's television series, with an original story and new music. One of the characters on the show and now star of the stage is Chilli, mother of the main character Bluey. READ MORE: Birchalls Car park decision to be appealed Launceston local Theresa O'Connor is the person behind the puppet, responsible for making Chilli come to life. As a puppeteer she has performed across the globe with companies such as Tasmania's very own Terrapin Puppet Theatre, Western Australia's Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Victoria's Born in a Taxi and her very own company, Salt and Poppet Theatre. She is also a regular performer with A Blanck Canvas, the company behind making the puppets for Bluey currently touring around Australia, and despite residing in Melbourne, she still calls Tasmania home. "I've been living the theatre life ever since I can remember," she said. READ MORE: Launceston resident, long-time disability advocate voicing concerns "Launceston gave me so many performance opportunities growing up, it was a great influence on my career. My connection to puppetry came from my childhood obsession with Red from Fraggle Rock, I mean who doesn't want to be an energetic character with fun red hair." Ms O'Connor said that being part of Bluey's Big Play is like being in one big family. "Living, working and travelling with your fellow cast and crew creates a really strong connection between everyone," she said. "Just like in the show there is fun and games all of the time, and a lot of hard work of course. "Other than the obvious opportunity of a puppetry job, the show really pulls on my heart strings. It's a really well written Australian production that will make you laugh and cry with delight." Ms O'Connor said that the best part of her job is showcasing the art of puppetry to audiences. READ MORE: LGH staff member tests positive for COVID-19 "Puppetry is such an accessible form of theatre, it is a pleasure to be bringing puppets to life onstage for the audience to go on a journey with you," she said. Ms O'Connors said that she was very fortunate to be still performing during the pandemic and happy to be back in the state. "I am extremely fortunate to be travelling and performing in the current climate," she said. "Despite all the interruptions, the Bluey family have bounced back to bring pure joy to both the little and big kids across the country. "I am over the moon to be finally coming to Tassie." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

