newsletters, editors-pick-list, du cane brewing co, brewery, launceston, allgoods tent city, 60-64 Elizabeth Street, craft beer, Will Horan

Plans for a microbrewery in the heart of the CBD could be set to bolster the city's dining and craft brewing scenes, according to a new proposal submitted to the City of Launceston council. The low-rise development is planned across from Princes Square at 60-64 Elizabeth Street in Launceston, which was previously the Allgoods "Tent City" before it closed down. The lot has since remained vacant. READ MORE: Trevallyn mum's anguish for son living with Down syndrome as cases surge Championed by Tasmanian owned and operated Du Cane Brewing Co, the new venue would incorporate a 120-person dining hall and a fully operational brewery as well as a private dining room and beer garden at the rear. According to plans now open for public comment, the operation would extend back to 114 St John Street, which is directly behind the Elizabeth Street frontage and is accessible down Smith Lane on St John Street. READ MORE: Jeremy Rockliff looks back on a challenging year in health The site was recently incorporated into the Launceston Junction Arts Festival, which used the area as a venue and installed a new mural for the prospective brewhouse. Du Cane Brewing Co is helmed by bushwalking-guide-cum-brewing-icon Will Horan, who first began brewing in his Launceston home and has since gone on to win numerous awards for his alcoholic creations. Branching out to create his own brand after working extensively at the well-known Morrison Brewery in Invermay, Mr Horan now brews two beers under the Du Cane brand - the Peak Pils and the Hut Pale, both of which have been available at the Saint John Craft Beer Bar around the corner from the planned brewery. Plans were submitted alongside an impact assessment undertaken by engineering and environmental consultants pitt&sherry. READ MORE: Second day of apocalyptic festival sees sunny skies continue The report evaluated the potential noise and air emissions the venue could produce. After noting that the surrounding area already "experiences high night-time noise levels from traffic and nearby entertainment venues consistent with its CBD location", the report ultimately concluded that the proposed development would not adversely affect the surrounding area. READ MORE: Ambulance 'absurdity': Health arranges two-hour transport for one test The report also noted that the brewery's operations would be conducted between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday, while bar and food services would close before midnight on weekdays and Saturday and before 11pm on Sundays. Plans are open for public comment until January 17. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/2e67ebb3-acc1-48b9-965e-f9d29e48fbeb.jpg/r0_582_1526_1444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg