New Year 2022 Celebration will be held at St Ailbes Hall, Launceston, to welcome the New Year. The event, held by Chilli Beats, will include live music, food, and beverages. Tickets are available from eventbrite. Those under 12 get in for free, those over are $10. Tackyland will be set in Dicky Whites Lane in the Launceston CBD and have Mickey Kojak, producer and vocalist, playing. Tickets are available at oztix. As part of a New Year's Day tradition, the Longford Cup at the Longford Racetrack will be held again in 2022. It is a day for the whole family. Bring a picnic basket, bubbles, and relax on the lawns. Live music, food, and beverages will be included. There will also be Fashions in the Field prizes. Pre-purchased tickets are essential. General tickets are $20. Call the Tasmanian Turf Club on 0400 876 536 for ticket purchase options. Masks are mandatory. Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support. The Fresh Comedy 10 Year Anniversary Gala will be held at The Tramsheds Function Centre, Launceston. The event will feature Celia Pacquola, Frank Woodley, Tony Martin, and Michelle Brasier. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased from trybooking.com. The Launceston Library will be holding a Summer Holiday Storytime event for families. Organisers will share picture books, stories, rhymes and songs. The holiday program also includes a Solve it @ Your Library event in which children can make their own spyglass after Storytime. To register visit eventbrite. Mona Foma is back in 2022 and, as always, there are plenty of incredible events to attend. The festival, spread between two cities, celebrates Tasmania's homegrown talent alongside acclaimed acts from further afield. The 14th festival includes more than 300 artists across 40 venues in Launceston, Hobart, and the Midland Highway. Launceston highlights include Legs on the Wall's THAW, Megan Cope's Untitled (Death Song), Thomas Demand's Pacific Sun, Warren Mason's Tin Camp Studio, and Emily Sanzaro's Awaken. Highlights in both cities include Midnight Oil, Mofo Sessions, pakana kanaplila & Tasdance's tuylupa and Terrapin's Monster Trucks. Tickets are on sale and for more information on the program visit mofo.net.au.

