The new year will bring about a homecoming of sorts for one of the NBL's most famed shooters as Melbourne United travel to Hobart for the waiting Tasmania JackJumpers. Launceston's Chris Goulding will return to the state where he spent his formative years as he looks to inspire United to a fourth straight victory in the league. For the first time, the JackJumpers faithful will welcome one of the state's best basketball products to a boisterous MyState Bank Arena. In a quirk of fate, Goulding will find himself chasing history as he aims to notch his 600th three-pointer for United, and become the first United player to reach the mark since the club rebranded in 2014. Melbourne's marksman is one shy of the figure after his Boxing Day exploits and already owns the United record for the most three-pointers made, a record he is likely to keep given second place (David Barlow) sits at 285. The Olympian missed the opening part of the season through injury but has returned to United's line-up seamlessly with his lethal shooting helping add variety to Melbourne's attacking threat. "There's so many things that he brings to the team, through his leadership, through his want to win," Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman said. "Down the stretch or in big moments, he's the guy on our team that really wants the basketball." READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey The JackJumpers will be wary of United which boasts Jack White as a star on the defensive end and has seen improved performances from Caleb Agada in recent games. Vickerman puts the latter down to the return of United's talisman Goulding. "Structure-wise, his ability to stretch the court out a little bit further and that's given great opportunities for Caleb more aggressive as well," Vickerman said. The two-time all-NBL first team member and three-time championship winner was key in the Boxing Day victory against the Sydney Kings were he dropped 20 points. The former West Launceston Primary School student has gone onto big things since he departed the shores of the Apple Isle. READ MORE: Travellers from high-risk locations no longer need 72-hour negative PCR test The 33-year-old enjoyed stints with Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks in summer league and spent time in Europe with CAI Zaragoza in 2014 and Italian side Auxilium Torino. The JackJumpers have enjoyed home comforts so far in their debut season after wins against the Brisbane Bullets and New Zealand Breakers with Scott Roth's side eager to add United to the list. The results and sell-outs have impressed hometown hero Goulding. "The team plays with an enthusiasm and an energy that a new team needs ... they're playing the right way and that's dangerous in our league," he said on SEN. "I am super impressed with their organisation, they're selling out games and there's hype around them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/ac15644e-f868-4560-9335-91d04d61c4f5.jpg/r102_0_3920_2157_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg