Live music is getting back on its feet after the pandemic and Tasmanian-based artist Medhanit is enjoying the comeback. Medhanit scored a spot on the line-up for Party In The Apocalypse, but has also been asked to tour with Australian trio Pnau. As the first leg of the tour, Medhanit not only performed her own set for PITA, but played with Pnau too. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey "I just feel super stoked about it and just so forever grateful to the Pnau team for giving two Tassie girls a chance on the stage with them," Medhanit said. "I have been really lucky to join the tour too. It feels really surreal." Medhanit said PITA was a great opportunity for an artist to be on stage themselves and then hear and meet bands they listened to on Triple J or Spotify. "I think that Tassie is putting a big name for themselves on the map at the moment, especially with festivals like PITA that cultivate and nurture upcoming talent," she said. READ MORE: Mayor proposes new Burnie court location PITA was held over two days in Launceston and was the first large-scale event in Tasmania that allowed dancing since COIVD-19. "I think often when you have a seated audience wearing masks the energy flow is quite one way," Medhanit said. "It's no fault of anyone's, but it is more of a display show. It's really nice to have an audience that can physically take part. "It's pretty special to ... look out at your audience and hear and see them enjoying your performance conventionally."

