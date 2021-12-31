Cinema's architectural history a Star attraction

news, local-news, Star Cinema, covid

While some movie lovers would happily watch a motion picture on a log in the remote bush or be content at home, especially post-COVID, there's an onus upon cinema owners to attract patrons back to their venues with something people's lounge rooms can't offer. Hundreds of Launceston residents, including myself, find décor, spirit and history of the cinema an essential element of any movie-going experience. Great news to hear our Star Theatre's new owners, who also own the equally gorgeous art deco Sun Theatre in Yarraville, Victoria, share a love and passion to keep our charming Star as an independent cinema, and don't want to interfere with the building's deco charm, but rather enhance the experience for movie-goers. Here's hoping they introduce the lush silver curtains that once indicating upon parting a special occurrence is imminent. So while the theatre may lack the plush comfort of modern seating, the new owners have pledged to continue to enhance Ben, Andrew and Paul's non-commercial legacy ensuring the Star Theatre continues with maximum comfort, class and their now famous delicious all Tasmanian licence menu. Definitely no popcorn here! Will the future see many hundreds more new discerning movie goers take the challenge, I truly hope so. READ MORE: Warning over scam COVID-19 text message Why are so-called COVID marshals in Kmart Launceston not doing their jobs? There was a person walking all around the shop with his mask around the bottom of his chin covering nothing and even when it was pointed out to a staff member nothing was done same as McDonald's Invermay. No wonder our cases are rising. No more PCR test for people to enter Tasmania. Tasmania is apart of Australia. Australia is over 90 per cent double-vaxxed, it's time to open Australia up to Australians. International flights should still be double-vaxxed and have a rapid test upon entry to Australia. With a PCR test on day 5 of arrival in Australia. It's time Tasmania lives with COVID and time for Tasmania to be Australian. I read your letters on the December 27 re COVID and the borders opening and agree with three of them, but it would seem that our Premier who was "looking after Tasmanians and protecting the older population" has done a complete about face and listened to Prime Minister Scott Morrison instead of his own people. I am sad, disappointed and very worried. My husband has medical problems and a severe cold could kill him, if he gets COVID it will be the end for him. All very well saying we need to get on with our lives when for many the opening of borders and lifting of restrictions will be a death sentence. READ MORE: Plans drop to transform CBD shopfront into city's newest brewery We are double-vaxxed, have appointments for a booster shot, but I honestly don't have much faith in the vaccines. The only thing that has worked so far is border closure, and now that has been taken away from us, and planeloads of COVID-positive people are entering the state with our Premier's blessing. I voted for Peter Gutwein at the last election, but quite definitely won't be doing so at the next. I am sure many Tasmanians feel the same as I do, let down by the person we thought cared about us. Have the professionals and politicians forgotten we still have the serious Delta strain to deal with and we do need to know where it is, don't treat us like mushrooms that need to be kept in the dark and fed with sewerage. Close the borders. Since the date to reopen Tasmania was announced, "Omi" has changed everything. Double-vaxxed is not enough. We should close borders again until our children are vaccinated and we have more triple-vaxxed people. READ MORE: National support model for general practitioners questioned If we stay open, can we please add a new rule for people to go straight from the planes and the boat to their accommodation for a few days? I usually like to shop all week before Christmas, but last week I stayed away. It is not fair that people coming in are causing locals to not wish to shop or go out for meals in their home town, never mind the businesses whose sales will be down based on the number of people now saying they will avoid the shops, restaurants etc.

