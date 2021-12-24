newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Department of Health has advised COVID-19 testing will continue to be available over the holiday period at four locations in the Launceston area. Testing facilities in Launceston, South Launceston, Youngtown and Riverside will continue to offer tests, with some clinics closing on Christmas and Boxing Day, while others have extended their hours of operation. The Operating hours for all four clinics are as follows. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash Launceston The Launceston coronavirus testing clinic at 63 Dowling Street will remain open over the holiday period. The clinic will continue to operate from 8:30am to 6pm, seven days a week with reduced hours on Christmas day closing at 12pm. Tests through the clinic are free, but require a booking. South Launceston The South Launceston clinic at 246-248 Wellington Street at South Launceston will extend its hours from Monday 20, to Friday 24, operating from 8am to 5pm. From Christmas day to January 3, the clinic will operate from 8am to 12pm. The clinic's hours will return to normal from January 4, operating from 8am to 3pm on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on weekends. Tests through the South Launceston clinic are free with no booking required. READ MORE: Gutwein: 'I'd close borders if required' Youngtown The Youngtown clinic located in the Youngtown Primary School car park at 42 Victoria Street will be closed from Christmas day to December 28. The clinic will return to normal operating hours on December 29, operating 12pm to 5pm on weekdays, but closed on weekends. Tests through The Youngtown clinic are free with no booking required. Riverside The Mobile Testing Clinic at Riverside at Riverside High School on 354 West Tamar Road will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day The mobile clinic will return to normal hours on December 27, operating from 8:30am to 3:30pm daily Tests through the clinic are free, but a booking is required. READ MORE: Why regions with COVID on their 'doorstep' are particularly concerned For test and booking information call the public health on 1800 671 738 or visit covidtestbooking.health.tas.gov.au Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email - Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/a43dc294-e868-4c40-9618-acd8baa0ee71.jpg/r2_1_1102_623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg