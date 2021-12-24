news, local-news, Hillcrest Primary, Devonport, Devonport tragedy, Jye Sheehan

A boy with a happy smile, good sense of humour and love for learning, who was always kicking a soccer ball is how loved ones remember Jye Sheehan. Jye's life was celebrated on Friday following his tragic death at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16. "Jye, you are so wonderful to think of, but so hard to live without," a relative said. He was remembered as the funnyman of the class who was never short of a topic to talk about with his classmates or teachers and worked hard from his first day at school in an effort to make his big brother Saxon proud. READ MORE: Why regions with COVID on their 'doorstep' are particularly concerned Jye's father Glen couldn't attend the funeral as he is recovering at the Royal Hobart Hospital after waking from a coma following an accident. His family said he was aware of the funeral. A relative said if Glen was there, he would tell stories of the adventures they shared and their love for playing chess and UNO. READ MORE: Gutwein: 'I'd close borders if required' "The first time I saw Jye, I saw a miniature Glen," the relative said A teacher recalled how Jye and his best friend Beau would always work together on a task and try to convince her they could hand in one work, not two. Beau said he would always remember his "gaming wingman". "You were always there for me and I was always there for you," he said. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/1f3a64a6-2205-41d9-bb6e-60c4c1c80098.jpg/r2_38_735_452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg