A man is in custody after a wounding incident in Southern Tasmania. At about 1.30pm, emergency services were called to Binalong Road at Mornington following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries. The woman was located at the address with serious injuries sustained from a knife. A man was arrested and taken into custody at the scene without incident. Tasmania Police are investigating, but it is believed the man and woman are known to each other. Anyone with information should contact Police on 131444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or crimestoppertas.com.au

