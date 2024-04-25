'Bad day, but no excuses' offences attract fine of $500

A Launceston man told a magistrate he was having a bad day when he damaged property last year.
On July 8, Jason Nigel Fox pleaded guilty to destroying property, injuring property, and breaching bail.
Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole said that at about 12:39 p.m., the defendant walked along Poplar Parade in Youngtown with a bag containing rocks.
He entered a home, swung the bag, and struck a light sensor.
At 12:50, he was out the front of the same property, swinging the bag at a passing car, and struck the side door of a Volkswagon owned by Woolston Printing.
The court heard that Mr Fox had no grievance with the householder or the car driver.
"What was behind this?" magistrate Sharon Cure asked.
"Bad day, but no excuses," Mr Fox said.
He denied that he had any drug or alcohol issues.
"I'm going to fine you for this, $500," magistrate Cure said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.