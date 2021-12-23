newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston's Carols by Candlelight, held on Saturday, have tallied the final amount that will be divided between The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal and the families directly impacted by the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School last week. The event saw 4000 attendees enjoy a night of Christmas carols and performances at the new location at the Country Club Casino in Prospect. READ MORE: Mersey staff were left waiting for critical Hillcrest debrief About $12,000 was collected, which was made up of donations from patrons and candle sales, as well as a single donation of $5000 from Country Club Tasmania. Organiser Sandy Astill said the event was a success and that the new venue was well received. "The venue at the Casino provided lots of parking and an open grassy area which worked really well for the event," she said. READ MORE: Vandal strikes Sideling rest area for second time this year "We are so happy that we were able to hold this event and bring the community together and have this iconic event. "I would like to thank all the performers, bands, singers, production crew and those who came along with their singing voices."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/48615953-e8e4-463b-81b9-2d3f089a5110.jpg/r99_54_1102_621_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg