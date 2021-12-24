news, local-news,

The Lions Club of Kings Meadows has been a longtime supporter of The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal. Club vice president Judi Gorham said the club had donated to the appeal each year for the past decade and she was proud to present a cheque for $2170.40 alongside club president Dennis Mann. RELATED: Carols by Candlelight final figure counted Through "a lot of man hours", the club raised the funds through a garage sale and a sausage sizzle at Bunnings. "The public were very generous," she said. "They knew their money was going to help those who need it most." READ MORE: Why regions with COVID on their 'doorstep' are particularly concerned Ms Gorham has been involved with the Kings Meadows Lions Club for 15 years and said the sense of camaraderie and the ability to give back to the community were the highlights. She encouraged anyone interested in joining a Lions Club to reach out. "We can always do with extra hands," she said. The Empty Stocking Appeal has so far raised $56, 239.75. To donate, visit a participating newsagency or visit The Examiner office.

