Bye bye Saver, hello Premium: Airport parking rates 'streamlined'

Launceston Airport has rebranded its parking system, with Saver rates disappearing in the process.
Previously airport passengers had four options to choose from - Short Term, Long Term, Undercover and Saver.
Now the options have been trimmed down to three, billed as 'Premium', 'Long Stay' and 'Short Stay'.
The rates for the Premium car park, which is the undercover area, remain the same as before - starting at $10 for 30 minutes or $35 for up to 24 hours.
A week in the Premium car park costs $245, with each day spent in the car park adding $35 to the total bill.
The Long Stay option, which consolidates the former Saver, Long Term and overflow car parks, starts at $12 for up to one hour and includes a varying daily rate.
The first day costs $24, two days costs $42 and three days costs $62.
This maxes out at $112 for seven days, with each day over that costing an additional $12.
The Saver option used to start at $10 for 30 minutes and $22 for up to one day, $40 for two days and $60 for three.
A week-long stay costs $110 and every day beyond that costs an extra $11.
The Short Stay rate remains unchanged - free for the first 30 minutes, $10 for 45 minutes, $12 for an hour and $27 for one day.
A week in the Short Stay car park costs $189, with each day after costing an extra $25.
Launceston Airport's Steven Pickering said the change came about after feedback from travellers, and helped simplify things from a parking perspective.
"Our aim is to create clarity for our travellers so they can easily identify and choose the product that works best for them and their budget," Mr Pickering said.
"We are proud to continue to offer our passengers the best value airport parking options in the state."
Mr Pickering said the 30-minute free parking had been popular since its introduction, and plans for improved parking infrastructure were progressing well.
Although the Saver option has disappeared, Launceston Airport's parking fees are lower than Hobart Airport.
Compared to the other transport options, a taxi between the airport and the CBD costs between $37 and $42, before weekend and public holiday surcharges are added.
This means a return trip costs a minimum of $74, and passengers can have a two-day stay in the Premium or Short Stay car parks, or a three-day stay in the Long Stay car park for about the same price.
Uber prices are variable but roughly on a par with a taxi.
