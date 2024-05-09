'Prioritise everyone's safety': Emergency staff protection urged

With National Road Safety Week now in full swing, Tasmanian motorists have been urged to "protect those who protect and assist us".
The theme emphasises looking out for emergency service workers to ensure their safety as well as those they're assisting.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the topic really hit home.
"It's all about looking out for those who are out there on the front line, keeping us safe day in and day out," he said.
"Our amazing emergency responders - from Tasmania Police to the Tasmania Fire Service, SES, Ambulance Tasmania, and our roadside assistance workers - work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and they need our support to stay safe themselves."
The comment comes as the state government implements new laws to get drivers to slow down when they see flashing lights.
"Whether it's a police car, ambulance, or even a tow truck or RACT van with its lights on, it's the law to slow to 40 kilometres an hour if safe to do so," Mr Ellis said.
The minister added that the government would bring in new legislation to crack down on hooning, road rage and vehicle theft.
"And we're getting on with it - we've committed to begin drafting this legislation within the first 100 days (in government)," he said.
Tasmania Police have also spoken out on the subject.
Acting Northern District commander Nathan Johnston said roads should be safer for everyone, including emergency personnel.
"Motorists must slow down when approaching emergency or roadside assist vehicles with red, blue, magenta, or yellow lights flashing or sirens sounding," he said.
"Tasmanians should be familiar with this rule because it's been in place for emergency service vehicles since 2019."
The law was expanded in 2022 to include roadside assistance vehicles and tow trucks, with the current rules on speed depending on the zone.
For example,
"It's an offence to break this road rule, and police are enforcing it because we need to keep our officers, other emergency service personnel, and roadside assist workers as safe as possible when they're carrying our their duties," acting commander Johnston said.
"During National Road Safety Week and beyond, we're urging all road users to adhere to the road rules and prioritise everyone's safety."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.