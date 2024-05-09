The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Search for missing Flinders Island man continues, police remain concerned

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 9 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Hallas (inset) has been missing on Flinders Island since May 3. Pictures by Google, supplied
Peter Hallas (inset) has been missing on Flinders Island since May 3. Pictures by Google, supplied

Police say they still have concerns over the welfare of a 68-year-old man last seen at Whitemark, Flinders Island.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.