Search for missing Flinders Island man continues, police remain concerned

Police say they still have concerns over the welfare of a 68-year-old man last seen at Whitemark, Flinders Island.
Peter Hallas was last seen about 4.55pm on Friday, May 3, and police said they believed he was walking home at the time.
Police put out a public call for information on Wednesday, May 8 and repeated their pleas on Thursday, May 9 as they continued to search for Mr Hallas.
Anybody who has seen Mr Hallas, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 131 444.
