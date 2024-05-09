Woman allegedly drove at police car during wild evade incident

A 24-year-old woman appeared in court after driving at a police vehicle and police officers during an evade police and reckless driving incident at Mole Creek on Wednesday night.
Amber Lee Smith, of Summerhill, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody by Magistrate Evan Hughes to reappear on June 7.
Police allege Ms Smith was driving a stolen red Mercedes when she evaded police at Mole Creek Road about 8.20pm.
The vehicle is alleged to have travelled through Deloraine and toward Elizabeth Town at high speed before colliding with another vehicle near Railton Road on the Bass Highway.
The driver then allegedly drove at a police vehicle, before crashing into a boom gate on Dan Road at Elizabeth Town.
Ms Smith was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with evading police (aggravated circumstances), reckless driving, motor vehicle stealing, burglary and stealing.
Police allege she was also driving while unlicensed.
Police are seeking further information, particularly dash cam footage of the vehicle travelling in the areas of Mole Creek, Deloraine, and Elizabeth Town around the incident.
Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or via crimestopperstas.com.au
Ms Smith was bailed by magistrate Sharon Cure in April after appearing in court with Michael Gregory Fish, 39, on April 24.
The pair face allegations that they possessed $50,000 worth of gold bars and coins which was allegedly stolen from a storage shed at Legana.
The court heard that they had only recently returned from interstate.
Ms Smith has a eight week suspended jail sentence hanging over her head in relation to driving charges.
The court heard that Ms Smith would reside at Cosy Cabins during her period of bail and that prosecution did not want her to associate with Mr Fish or live at his bail address.
Her defence counsel Mark Doyle said she did not wish to enter a plea.
Ms Smith was told to attend the Launceston police station by April 26 to advise of a bail address.
