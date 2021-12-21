community,

What started out as a group of Launceston dads has turned into a small community group who are passionate about an active lifestyle and helping those in need. The FHaT Running Club was formed in 2003 with 17 starting members. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy The club now has over 90 members from around Launceston that take part in activities such as cycling, running, boxing and even Iron-man events across the country. The group have joined together to raise much needed funds for the local community, donating $3200 to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal. Member Andy Stuart said that fundraising was a large focus of the group. READ MORE: Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed "Throughout the year we run fundraising events," he said. "We had a walking challenge earlier this year and while we have a good time socialising we also try and give back to local causes. "There are a lot of issues affecting people in the Launceston area and it's great to help out at this time year when lots of people are doing it tough." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

