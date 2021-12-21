community,

Dorset Council announced on their Facebook page on Tuesday that the Sideling rest area public toilets had been vandalised for the second time this year. The recently installed CCTV cameras caught the vandal and his vehicle, after he sprayed graffiti, with local authorities investigating the incident. READ MORE: Why Brian has dedicated 30 years of his life to helping others This is the second time this year that the Sideling has been vandalised following a deliberately lit fire in the public toilets in July. Dorset Mayor Greg Howard said the act was disappointing to see. "Each time something like this happens we have to close the facilities, spend money to repair them and it's just sad for the people who want to use them," he said. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy "It's frustrating for police and council, as this area has been damaged before. "The facilities are in such a great place out in the bush, with a great lookout and map of the area and binoculars, so this is very upsetting to see something like this happen again." The Sideling Range Lookout is a popular stop for those in the Springfield area.

