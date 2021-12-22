news, local-news, john, millwood

The abuse survivor of disgraced Launceston art collector and paedophile has today received record compensation in the Tasmanian Supreme Court. Chief Justice Allan Blow AO ruled on Wednesday about 11am that the survivor of convicted paedophile John Wayne Millwood was entitled to $5.3 million in damages after being subjected to prolonged child sexual abuse. READ MORE: Mersey staff were left waiting for critical Hillcrest debrief Millwood, who was also a medical scientist, was convicted of molesting a young boy between 1983 and 1989 and received a four-year jail term for the abuse. The court heard in 2016 he fondled the victim's penis and testicles on five separate occasions. On one occasion, Millwood wanted to show the boy how to get an erection. The survivor was represented by Dr Matthew Collins AM QC who told the Supreme Court on July 26 the abuse perpetrated by Millwood was "gravely criminal an involved a high degree of moral culpability". "It extended over a six-year period at the most vulnerable time in [the survivors] childhood," he said. "The lack of remorse is a striking feature of this case. The failure to admit liability - and maintenance of an aggressive defence - was reprehensible." Millwood had, in an assessment by a clinical psychologist for a parle board decision, said the public concern around child sex abuse was the "flavour of the month". The parole board summarised from the assessment Millwood had a high risk of reoffending and that he continued to deny the "extent and nature of his offending". More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/f9c67cdb-beaf-4978-9260-ed67ffbd5b91.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg