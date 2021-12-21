community,

The St Helens Lions Club has served the Break O Day community for decades and as one final gift has given funds towards refurbishing the Lions Park BBQ shelter. Sadly this year the club folded, but not before they handed over one last gift to the Break O'Day community. The club donated $12,000 to the Break O'Day council for the refurbishment of the Lion's Park BBQ shelter and the installation of new seating around the area The club donated funds to local not-for-profit community clubs and community groups and have organised and run Christmas events and parades over the years. Council staff undertook the refurbishment work with council making up the remainder of funding to complete the project which includes relining and repainting of the interior and exterior, a new BBQ, table and seating.

