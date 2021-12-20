coronavirus, covid, launceston, corona, virus, test

COVID cases in Tasmania continue to rise with the tally reaching double figures on Monday morning. A further three cases were recorded in the state, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the five days since borders opened to 10. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy None of those cases were in hospital, nine were undergoing the state's COVID@home program, while one was in a community case management facility. The three new cases came after three case were also recorded on Sunday, including a women in her 50s who arrived in Launceston from Sydney on Wednesday. Her case was not made public for five days, but it was unclear when it was detected. Two of the 10 cases were in Launceston. The tally was the highest since the North-West outbreak battered the state in April and May last year, and came after a day Tasmania recorded its highest number of tests since June 18. Following the seven cases recorded on Sunday, Premier Peter Gutwein announced a mask mandate would be brought in for Tasmania from midnight on Monday night. Across the state there were 2060 tests undertaken, causing bedlam at several testing sites in Launceston. The testing surge came after exposure sites across Tasmania grew to 21, with several listed in Launceston. No new exposure sites in the north had been listed on Monday morning, although six had been added in Hobart and Sorrell. Tasmania Police said there were traffic delays as a result of cars in line at facilities in the city, and those delays were most harshly felt at the purpose built Henry Road facility. That facility was designed to operate with a surge capacity and had the ability to open extra lanes as required. Despite the surge capacity, those waiting to be testing had to wait hours to get to the front of the line. One attendee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had booked at test for 3.40pm on Sunday, but had to queue for more than four hours. He said several in the line were turned away at 6pm, many of who had been waiting in the line for about two hours. "It's great that everyone is getting tested and you expect delays, but this is for booked appointments so clearly something is wrong with the booking system to have that blow out," he said. While people waited in line, State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said there had been a mix-up with some public health messaging delivered to those who had attended a low-risk exposure site. READ MORE: Tasmanian broken heart tribute mural pops up "The message was advising people to monitor themselves for symptoms during the next 14 days and should have stated that people should get tested immediately if they developed any symptoms," she said. "Unfortunately, a technical issue caused the message to be sent out without the important proviso that people who have been at low-risk exposure settings only need to get tested if they develop any symptoms." Ms Morgan-Wicks apologised for the issue. Tasmanian vaccination rates jumped again as cases rose, with the first dose rate hitting 95.80 per cent (up 0.07 per cent), and the second dose rate settling at 80.33 per cent (an increase of 0.11 per cent). A 95 per cent second dose rate was projected to be hit about January 5. Further details about exposure sites and COVID cases can be found online at: www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

