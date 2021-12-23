newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nicholas Yam may only be 17, but for the past two years he has been enrolled in an extension program at the University of Tasmania. Now having graduated from St Patrick's College with an impressive ATAR score of 99.90, he is looking forward to fully embracing the university experience. READ MORE: Carols by Candlelight final figure counted "It gave me a good taste of university life and good introduction to medicine, I did anatomy for a good background knowledge for medicine," he said. Only hours after learning his results, Nicholas received an offer to study a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Tasmania, but said he was still weighing up his options. RELATED: Launceston's brightest young minds With a plan to begin studying from next year, Nicholas is looking forward to spending the next few months relaxing and spending time with family and friends. "I'll be hanging out with friends a lot, spend Christmas with the family and just relax before getting back into it next year," he said. With an ATAR of 99.7 Laurie Dean was another high achiever from St Patrick's College, but said he had been pleasantly surprised to receive such a high result. "I was very, very surprised but it was a welcome surprise," he said. "My parents were so stoked, there's not much more to add really they were just so stoked. And I was too, I was just so surprised." Laurie was also enrolled in a chemistry course at UTAS through an extension program, and found the experience has opened his eyes to alternate pathways. "I absolutely loved the course, but through that I realised it's not the right career path for me," he said. READ MORE: Mayor concerned code of conduct changes 'not enough' "So I was really glad to find that out now, so that I don't go down that path. Laurie said he still wasn't entirely sure on his plans for the future, but hoped taking some time off from studying would help him decide. "I'm still just figuring it out," he said. "I'll probably do a gap year, maybe travel and see what happens and hopefully start uni the year after in something I'm more certain that I want to pursue." A change of heart in year 11 saw Newstead College Dux Hannah Goss take on a challenging final year of school. With a desire to study engineering, Hannah undertook a number of maths subjects for the first time, and walked away with an impressive ATAR of 99.25. READ MORE: Ambulance Tasmania's COVID preparedness called into question "I was a little bit hard on myself, because I realised last year that I wanted to do engineering," she said. "So this year I did maths specialised and maths methods and then I did physical sciences and chemistry, so I shoved it all in the one year." The desire to study engineering was born out of Hannah's desire to help people, after working as a disability support worker throughout college. "I currently work as a disability support worker and I get to come home after work and feel like I've actually accomplished something or helped someone," she said. "So, I want to do a job where I feel like I'm helping people and making a difference, but with something maths and science related." For those starting year 12 next year, Hannah said to choose subjects you enjoy and make sure to ask for help when needed. "It found it really difficult to put up my hand and ask for help," she said. "I was the only girl in the specialised maths class and didn't want to seem not as smart as the boys, but if you want to do well you have to ask for help and go to the teachers after class if you need." Fellow Newstead College graduate Miranda Kleyn said her ATAR of 97.55 was a welcome surprise, and would help her to study pharmaceutical science. "Being able to help people, being that first line of defence for people really appeals to me, "And I think I'll find it really interesting because I really enjoy chemistry." Miranda said her advice for year 12s in 2022 would be to find a balance between socialising and school work. "It's really important to balance your school life and social life, I had a really good friend group that was really encouraging and we would encourage each other to study," she said. "I think it's really important to have the social aspect as well as school."

