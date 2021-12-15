Three Northern Tasmanian students received top scores in their TCE
More than 11,000 senior secondary students have received their 2021 TCE results.
Acting Education Minister Michael Ferguson said preliminary data suggested the state had maintained the percentage increase of young people attaining their TCE.
In Launceston, two of Northern Tasmania's top students attended Scotch Oakburn College with Nicholas Yam of St Patrick's College also receiving a top score.
2021 marks the second year Scotch Oakburn College students have shone, with the top three Northern students all hailing from the college in 2020.
"I would like to congratulations all our students on their progress and achievement over the year," Mr Ferguson said.
"Completing senior secondary school is a significant milestone in a young person's life. The skills, knowledge and attributes that they have developed will help prepare them for the opportunities and the challenges of work and life.
"Regardless of what expectations or plans Tasmania's students have for their future, I hope that they feel great pride and satisfaction in what they have accomplished over the year."
Mr Ferguson encouraged 2021 graduates to speak with their teachers and tertiary education providers about their next steps.
All TCE students have been emailed their 2021 course results from this morning, with all students also being sent a printed copy of their results and certificates via post.
Top 100 Tertiary Entrance Scores 2021
- BUTLER, THOMAS ROBERT Don College
- JONES, SIAN ELIZABETH Don College
- KNOWLES, MURPHY STAN Don College
- LANCASTER, OLIVER TOBY Don College
- NGUYEN, ANNA Don College
- PUCCETTI, DENVER RILEY GRAHAM Don College
- VRANTSIS, ANGUS JAMES Don College
- BRETT, CALEB Elizabeth College
- DE CESARE, NATALIE ANIA Elizabeth College
- FRACALOSSI, JOSEPH Elizabeth College
- HAAS, SARAH MAY Elizabeth College
- KARUNAKARA, SHREYA Elizabeth College
- KENNEDY, IMOGEN Elizabeth College
- MASON, NEVE LOUISE Elizabeth College
- ROBEY, PHOENIX HUE Elizabeth College
- VO, TRINH QUOC ANH Elizabeth College
- DEACON, MAX MILLER Guilford Young (Hobart)
- WAGHORN, ROHNAN NATALE Guilford Young (Hobart)
- YOUNG, JOSHUA MICHAEL Guilford Young (Hobart)
- BRUMBY, CHELSEA JANE Hellyer College
- MARTIN, AYDN LUKAS Hellyer College
- BISHOP, MAXWELL DAVID JAMES Hobart College
- BROWN, THOMAS RYAN Hobart College
- DOI, LEYNA MINAKO Hobart College
- GORMAN, FLYNN SAMUEL Hobart College
- GREEN, ROSEANNA VICTORIA Hobart College
- HARRINGTON, CHLOE SARAH Hobart College
- HAWKES, BENJAMIN LEONARD Hobart College
- HORTON, MADELEINE JEAN Hobart College
- HOWARD, JAMES MCCUSKER Hobart College
- KINGSTON, TATE DOUGLAS Hobart College
- POORTENAAR, BEN WILLEM Hobart College
- POYNTER, KATE JOANNE Hobart College
- SCOTT, ISAAC BENJAMIN Hobart College
- SMITH, NATHAN JARVIS SHAKA Hobart College
- VERDOUW, JOEL JACOB Hobart College
- ZYGMANT, MEIKA SHIN-AE Hobart College
- LAKE, STUART ALDEN Launceston Christian School
- FRYETT, EMILY KATE Launceston Church Grammar School
- RADHAKRISHNAN, THIRISHA Launceston Church Grammar School
- SANKARAMOORTHY, LAKSHANA Launceston Church Grammar School
- SMALLWOOD, EMMA KATE Launceston Church Grammar School
- STENTON, STUART Launceston Church Grammar School
- CLARK, AZRA ROSE Launceston College
- HOLLOWAY, JORDAN CAIN Launceston College
- MATSON, ELLA ROSE Launceston College
- NOUROUZI, FATEMEH Launceston College
- PARTHIBAN, AARTHI Launceston College
- TERRY, WILLIAM GEOFFREY RINALDI Launceston College
- CHILCOTT, JOSIAH Leighland Christian School
- DAVIS, JONAH LIAM Leighland Christian School
- THORP, SIENNA MAREE Marist Regional College
- WIJAYASINGHE, MANUTHI MINAYANIE Marist Regional College
- WIJEWARDHANE, NETHMINI ISHADIE Marist Regional College
- GOSS, HANNAH FAITH Newstead College
- FLETCHER, ETHAN MATTHEW Rosny College
- KERSHAW, ALEX LEIGH Rosny College
- LEEMING, TOBY CHARLES Rosny College
- PERRIN, CHARLOTTE ELIZABETH Rosny College
- WANG, WENXIN Rosny College
- CALVERT, LINDSAY ELLA Scotch Oakburn College
- CHESTERMAN, JACK MACKENZIE Scotch Oakburn College
- CHESTERMAN, LUCY OLIVIA Scotch Oakburn College
- FURZER, HARRY JAMES Scotch Oakburn College
- GROVE, JESSICA ALICE Scotch Oakburn College
- LATT, JASMINE TRINITY Scotch Oakburn College
- LAWRENCE, JOSEPH WILLIAM Scotch Oakburn College
- SHEPHARD, JORDAN MAY Scotch Oakburn College
- CHAMBERS, CHARLOTTE HOPE St Mary's College
- GRAINGER, HOLLY KATE St Michael's Collegiate School
- IRELAND, HANNAH JAYNE St Michael's Collegiate School
- NANDAPURKAR, MANASI MAKARAND St Michael's Collegiate School
- POLACHECK, ANNA LISA GYPSY St Michael's Collegiate School
- ARNOLD, HARRISON ZAC St Patrick's College
- DEAN, LAURIE REG St Patrick's College
- KELLY, LYDIA JEAN St Patrick's College
- MASSEY, ERIN ISOBEL BARBARA St Patrick's College
- MCLEOD, KATE MORGAN St Patrick's College
- YAM, NICHOLAS MITCHELL St Patrick's College
- BAIRD, WILLIAM The Friends' School
- CHAMBERS, GEORGIA The Friends' School
- DANIELS, NINA The Friends' School
- FEWSTER-SHARMAN, OLIVER The Friends' School
- LOTHAR UBER KREISS, ANDREAS The Friends' School
- MENADUE, PARIS The Friends'School
- MORONEY, NOAH The Friends' School
- PRITCHARD, RONAN The Friends' School
- REYNOLDS, EDWARD The Friends' School
- RINGROSE, RILEY The Friends' School
- SCOTT, ELIZABETH The Friends' School
- WEBSTER-JONES, DARCY The Friends'School
- BURNETT, HENRY DESMOND The Hutchins School
- CHRISTIE, ANGUS JAMES The Hutchins School
- ELKERTON, MARK ANDREW The Hutchins School
- GREGG, ANDREW LOUIS The Hutchins School
- HORSHAM, BENJAMIN JAMES The Hutchins School
- MCDOUGALL, HAMISH ALASTAIR The Hutchins School
- SHEN, BOLONG The Hutchins School
- SILLIFANT, HARRY COLIN The Hutchins School
