More than 11,000 senior secondary students have received their 2021 TCE results. Acting Education Minister Michael Ferguson said preliminary data suggested the state had maintained the percentage increase of young people attaining their TCE. READ MORE: Travelling to Tassie? Find out the latest In Launceston, two of Northern Tasmania's top students attended Scotch Oakburn College with Nicholas Yam of St Patrick's College also receiving a top score. 2021 marks the second year Scotch Oakburn College students have shone, with the top three Northern students all hailing from the college in 2020. "I would like to congratulations all our students on their progress and achievement over the year," Mr Ferguson said. "Completing senior secondary school is a significant milestone in a young person's life. The skills, knowledge and attributes that they have developed will help prepare them for the opportunities and the challenges of work and life. READ MORE: Child found at Mayfield reunited with family "Regardless of what expectations or plans Tasmania's students have for their future, I hope that they feel great pride and satisfaction in what they have accomplished over the year." Mr Ferguson encouraged 2021 graduates to speak with their teachers and tertiary education providers about their next steps. All TCE students have been emailed their 2021 course results from this morning, with all students also being sent a printed copy of their results and certificates via post. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

