Northern Tasmanian students received exceptional results in the 2021 TCE, with several schools having multiple students in the state's top 100. To celebrate their achievements, The Examiner spoke with the dux and runner-up from schools and colleges around Launceston. When Jordan Holloway was announced as Dux of Launceston College, no one was more surprised than him. The 18-year-old said while he had expected to do well, he had not expected a score of 99.25. "I was expecting to get a high score, but not as high as I did," he said. "Getting dux was probably the bigger surprise, I honestly thought someone else would get a higher one." With a love of science and technology, Jordan is still undecided about his career path but is currently tossing up between aerospace engineering and computer science. Aarthi Parthivan said her phone had been running hot with friends and family calling to congratulate her for her 98.9 ATAR. Aarthi said after working hard throughout the year, she had been hoping for a high mark and was happy with her achievement- while her mum was "ecstatic". She credits the impressive score with working consistently and asking for help when needed. Despite studying STEM subjects in year 12, Aarthi is hoping to change course and enrol in a double degree of law and business at an interstate university. "I am looking at the University of Melbourne, University of Sydney and ANU but I think before then, the plan is to relax and spend time with family before I move off," she said. Launceston Church Grammar School graduate Emily Fryett said she had worked hard throughout the year to achieve a score of 99.35. With a love of science and math, it is no surprise that Emily is planning on moving onto a rigorous degree. "I'm planning on going into chemical engineering and commerce next year, I've always really had an interest in science and maths." "I'll see where it takes me, but I hope with the double degree I'll have the skills to do whatever I want." Studying several courses together throughout high school, a level of friendly competition was born between Emily and classmate Stuart Stenton. When it came to the finish line, there was only a whisker between the two, with Stuart achieving an impressive ATAR score of 99.3. With ambitions of studying medicine in Hobart, Stuart said he was now nervously waiting to hear from UTAS. "I'm just waiting for an offer to study medicine now - hopefully!," he said.

