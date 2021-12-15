news, local-news,

Tasmania Police has cautioned two unauthorised travellers after they were discovered at Launceston Airport without the proper approvals. Launceston Airport welcomed 450 people on Wednesday morning, with a further 444 passengers and 215 vehicles arriving on the Spirit of Tasmania. Tasmania Police Inspector John Toohey said the unauthorised travellers had been dealt with accordingly. READ MORE: If face masks must be worn - wear them properly "The statistics are that there have been two unauthorised travellers that have arrived," Inspector Toohey said. "One of those people have returned back to Adelaide and the other person has been placed in hotel quarantine whilst they wait for approval. "One person was unvaccinated and without approval and the other was an international arrival that had come via Adelaide and arrived in the state without approval and didn't have a premises to go to." Inspector Toohey said that apart from the two unauthorised travellers, the first flights and ferries arriving in Tasmania went smoothly. "We really appreciate the patience of those who have arrived in the state throughout today," he said. "There have been some significant changes that have occurred with the border opening today and the majority of people are doing the right thing, having the right permits and documentation and we really appreciate that." The message from Tasmania Police is to be prepared, and for individuals and loved ones of those travelling to be aware of what is required to re-enter the state. "We encourage people to visit the corona government website, look at what's required, make sure you have the correct permits in place to come into the state so a smooth process can occur at all ports," Inspector Toohey said. "If people blatantly breach the rules we will take action in relation to a fine, summons or arrest and that fine is in excess of $1500, so it is a hefty fine. "We don't want to issue those. "We want people to do the right thing and we encourage them to do the right thing, but if it is required we will issue them." READ MORE: Travelling to Tassie? Find out the latest The reopening of borders was welcomed by tourism industry stakeholders. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said that it was an important day for the state. "We are an island community that must remain connected to the rest of the world for many reasons, not just for tourism and economic factors, and I believe the enduring images of today will be the Tasmanian families reconnecting," Mr Martin said. "Today has been a long time coming for many business owners and the tens of thousands of Tasmanians employed across our visitor economy. "We urge Tasmanians to continue to follow the health advice and directives to ensure we continue to remain as safe as possible in the reality of COVID world."

